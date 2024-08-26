Caribbean a 'different market' for Aeromexico: SVP

Aeromexico SVP institutional relations, government, airports and industry affairs Cuitlahuac Gutierrez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) the Caribbean is a "different market for us" compared to the carrier's typical model of feeding between domestic and long haul services. Mr Gutierrez said Mexico City is "not the right place to connect" for the Caribbean and would be competing with Panama City and Miami on "thin routes".