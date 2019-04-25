Cargolux reports second consecutive annual net profit in 2018, despite softening global demand

Cargolux Airlines International reported (24-Apr-2019) an increase in net profit after tax for the second consecutive year in 2018, despite "a global softening in market demand" in 2H2018, a shorter peak period compared to 2017, uncertainty regarding "potential trade wars", geopolitical unrest and Brexit. Consolidated net profit after tax increased 72.7% year-on-year to USD211.2 million. Block hours increased 3% to 138,179, aircraft utilisation remained "high" and the airline achieved 67.9% overall load factor. The carrier said greater demand for its transport solutions contributed positively to yield quality. Cargolux president and CEO Richard Forson said: "Cargolux achieved exceptional financial results in 2018 despite slower economic growth in the second half of the year. Strong focus on the management of our capacity and yields, increased demand for specialised shipments, a record year for our charter division and the diversification into offering ACMI solutions all contributed to the performance achieved". [more - original PR]