13-Jun-2017 8:56 AM
Cargolux, HNCA, Henan Airport Group and Xinggang sign contract for creation of Henan Cargo Airlines
Cargolux Airlines International, Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Company (HNCA), Henan Airport Group and Xinggang Investment Group Company signed (12-Jun-2017) a JV equity contract for the establishment of Henan Cargo Airlines. HNCA, Henan Airport Group and Xinggang Investment will hold 75% of the airline's shares and Cargolux will hold 25%. The carrier will be based in Zhengzhou and will operate under a Chinese AOC. The first revenue service is planned for 4Q2018. [more - original PR]