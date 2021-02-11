11-Feb-2021 5:35 AM
Cargojet Airways announces major fleet and route expansion plan
Cargojet Airways announced (10-Feb-2021) plans to undertake the following fleet and route expansion plan:
- Five Boeing 767 freighters will begin arriving in 2021 with the first freighter arriving in 3Q2021 and one additional freighter arriving every quarter thereafter. Two of these aircraft will be deployed within the domestic network to meet projected e-commerce growth and add standby capacity while the remaining three freighters will be used for international routes to select strategic destinations to capture emerging growth opportunities beginning in 4Q2021;
- Two Boeing 777 freighters will be arriving in 2023 with Cargojet having the option to add two more 777Fs in 2024. The first two of these freighters will be deployed for long haul Asian routes and emerging South Asian markets strategically integrated with Cargojet's domestic network. In addition, they will serve and connect with select European and South Central and North American cities;
- Cargojet expects all of its fleet to have fully completed major regular and heavy maintenance by the end of 3Q2021. This will enable the carrier to begin international services to select cities in Europe and South Central and North America from 4Q2021. It will utilise its existing fleet and add capacity as new freighters come online. [more - original PR]