16-Dec-2020 3:39 PM
cargo-partner exceeds EUR1bn in annual billing for the first time
cargo-partner, via its official Facebook account, announced (15-Dec-2020) it exceeded EUR1 billion in annual billing for the first time in its history on 30-Oct-2020. The company noted it made several additions to its service portfolio to respond to customer needs resulting from COVID-19 transport restrictions and capacity limitations. The company also commenced air charter services for urgent shipments from Asia to Europe in Mar-2020.