Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Dec-2020 3:39 PM

cargo-partner exceeds EUR1bn in annual billing for the first time

cargo-partner, via its official Facebook account, announced (15-Dec-2020) it exceeded EUR1 billion in annual billing for the first time in its history on 30-Oct-2020. The company noted it made several additions to its service portfolio to respond to customer needs resulting from COVID-19 transport restrictions and capacity limitations. The company also commenced air charter services for urgent shipments from Asia to Europe in Mar-2020.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More