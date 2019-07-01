CARB: California's largest airports to transition to zero emissions airport shuttle fleets by 2035

California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved (27-Jul-2019) a rule requiring fixed route airport shuttles serving California's 13 largest airports to transition to 100% zero emission vehicles by 2035. The regulation is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 500,000 metric tons and applies to public and private fleets, including parking facilities, rental car agencies and hotels. The rule starts with annual reporting to CARB in 2022 and will end in 2035 with a 100% zero emissions airport shuttle fleet. [more - original PR]