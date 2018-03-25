CAR publishes capacity assessment for Dublin Airport, supports higher t1 capacity

Ireland's Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) published (23-Mar-2018) the final report by Helios Technologies on the capacity assessment it carried out at Dublin Airport. The purpose of the assessment is to assist CAR in declaring slot coordination parameters. Highlights include:

With the exception of peak periods, the taxiways can serve traffic without delay;

Overall stand capacity is at the capacity limits during morning peak periods;

Number of widebody contact stands is close to capacity limits during morning widebody peak periods;

Declared capacity parameters for T1 and T2 are not the limiting parameters for the airport as a whole when compared to the runway and stand limits; Results for T2 are consistent with the limits set for summer 2018: 3700 passengers per rolling hour for T2 departures; 3050 passengers per rolling hour for T2 arrivals; Results for T1 support a higher capacity being declared: 4600 passengers per rolling hour vs 3700 for departures; 4100 passengers per rolling hour vs 3550 for arrivals;

The number of T2 check in desks does not meet the current demand and justifies the need for an advisory flag;

A transition to five minute scheduling limits has the potential to streamline aircraft flow via reduced bunching, especially during peak periods;

Further exploration is recommended before any decision on a transition towards five minute scheduling limits is made. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]