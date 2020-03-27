CAR outlines guidance on the right of travellers to terminate package travel contracts

Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) reported (26-Mar-2020) Ireland's Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation issued guidance on the right of travellers to terminate package travel contracts due to coronavirus. Details include:

If a passenger cancels a package that is due to start before 29-May-2020 that passenger is entitled to cancel the package and receive a full refund of all payments made for the package and cannot be charged a termination fee;

The passenger is entitled to a full refund of all payments made if the package includes a travel/tourist service cancelled before 29-May-2020 due to coronavirus;

The 29-May-2020 date may change in the light of changing circumstances and evolving official health and travel advice;

For packages due to start after 29-May-2020, the customer is entitled to cancel the package before its start but can be required to pay an appropriate termination fee. [more - original PR]