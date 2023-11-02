Capital A proposes combination with Nasdaq-listed Aetherium Acquisition

Capital A signed (01-Nov-2023) a letter of intent for a proposed combination with Aetherium Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The proposed business combination would result in Capital A International becoming a stand alone publicly traded company in the US, with 100% equity interest in AirAsia's brand and leasing. Capital A International intends to generate revenue from brand royalty and the leasing of aircraft. Additionally, it will be involved in tactical acquisition, incubation and partnerships to provide platforms for entrepreneurs. The proposed business combination will be at an indicative equity value of USD1 billion based on an independent valuation of the AirAsia brand. Under the terms of the LoI, Capital A plans to divest all issued and outstanding share capital of Capital A International. CEO Tony Fernandes stated: "We are taking the first step to venture out of our home ground, which is ASEAN, and exploring listing on the pinnacle of markets in terms of capital raising". Mr Fernandes added: "We are confident that the exposure of the US financial markets and Nasdaq listing would help us accelerate the delivery of our strategy as we improve access to capital, broaden our shareholder base and meaningfully raise our profile globally". [more - original PR]