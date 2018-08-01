Cape Verde Government outlines process for privatisation of TACV

Cape Verde's Government stated (31-Jul-2018) the privatisation of Cabo Verde Airlines (TACV) will be undertaken through the following phases:

A direct sale of 39% of share capital to institutional investors;

A direct sale of 51% of share capital to a strategic partner. The strategic partner is required to have relevant experience in international air transport, technical and managerial experience in aviation and the necessary financial capacity. The strategic partner will not be able to sell shares to another party for a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 years;

The sale of up to 10% of share capital to employees and Cape Verdean nationals, at a discount of up to 15%. If the allocation is not taken up in full, the government may sell the remaining shares to the institutional investors or strategic partner.

The government reported expressions of interest from 20 entrepreneurs and companies. [more - original PR - Portuguese]