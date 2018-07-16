Become a CAPA Member
Cape Verde airports pax up 5% to 1.3m in 1H2018, cargo slumps 40%

Cape Verde's Empresa Nacional de Aeroportos e Segurança Aérea (ASA) reported (13-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Cape Verde airports for 1H2018:

  • Passengers: 1.3 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 426,243, -3.9%;
    • International: 898,331, +9.2%;
  • Cargo: 860 tonnes, -40.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 16,463, -10.6%;

