16-Jul-2018 3:30 PM
Cape Verde airports pax up 5% to 1.3m in 1H2018, cargo slumps 40%
Cape Verde's Empresa Nacional de Aeroportos e Segurança Aérea (ASA) reported (13-Jul-2018) the following traffic highlights for Cape Verde airports for 1H2018:
- Passengers: 1.3 million, +4.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 426,243, -3.9%;
- International: 898,331, +9.2%;
- Cargo: 860 tonnes, -40.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 16,463, -10.6%;
- Domestic: 8110, -25.0%;
- International: 8353, +9.7%. [more - original PR - Portuguese]