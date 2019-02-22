Cape Town offical announces USD499 million investment in Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Alderman James Vos announced (20-Feb-2019) Cape Town International Airport has several key infrastructural projects planned. These projects are the result of ZAR7 billion (USD499 million) investment over the next five years and include a new realigned runway, the refurbishment of the domestic arrivals terminal and an expansion of the international terminal. The runway is projected to be worth ZAR3.93 billion (USD280 million) of investment and will allow the airport to increase its per hour landing and departures from 30 to 45 aircraft movements. Additionally, the runways will allow the airport to handle new generation large aircraft. more - original PR]