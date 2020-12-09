Cape Town International Airport flights double since Sep-2020, city committed to recovery strategy

Cape Town's Mayoral Committee member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Alderman James Vos reported (07-Dec-2020) Cape Town International Airport is recording approximately 110 flights per day or 770 per week, compared to 364 flights per week in Sep-2020. Mr Vos stated the city is cooperating with strategic business partners to implement its aviation recovery plan and has renewed funding for the Cape Town Air Access initiative, in addition to planned expansion of air cargo and export operations. [more - original PR]