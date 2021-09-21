Cape Town Airport traffic recovery continuing in early Sep-2021

Wesgro reported (20-Sep-2021) continued recovery in domestic passenger numbers at Cape Town International Airport, reaching 49% of 2019 levels for the period 01-Sep-2021 to 12-Sep-2021. International traffic reached 24% of 2019 levels for the same period, marking the highest recovery percentage since the resumption of international travel in Oct-2020. Passenger traffic recovery for the year to date reached 44% for domestic and 14% for international. Wesgro expects the recovery figures "to gain more momentum as the South African summer season approaches". Lufthansa will increase Frankfurt-Cape Town frequency to three times weekly from 24-Sep-2021 and Emirates will increase Dubai-Cape Town frequency to daily from 31-Oct-2021. Cape Town Airport acting GM Mark Maclean commented: "We are pleased to see the renewed growth in domestic and international travel as travel restrictions are eased and airlines return to the airport and offer passengers more travel options". [more - original PR]