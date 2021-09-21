Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Sep-2021 3:52 AM

Cape Town Airport traffic recovery continuing in early Sep-2021

Wesgro reported (20-Sep-2021) continued recovery in domestic passenger numbers at Cape Town International Airport, reaching 49% of 2019 levels for the period 01-Sep-2021 to 12-Sep-2021. International traffic reached 24% of 2019 levels for the same period, marking the highest recovery percentage since the resumption of international travel in Oct-2020. Passenger traffic recovery for the year to date reached 44% for domestic and 14% for international. Wesgro expects the recovery figures "to gain more momentum as the South African summer season approaches". Lufthansa will increase Frankfurt-Cape Town frequency to three times weekly from 24-Sep-2021 and Emirates will increase Dubai-Cape Town frequency to daily from 31-Oct-2021. Cape Town Airport acting GM Mark Maclean commented: "We are pleased to see the renewed growth in domestic and international travel as travel restrictions are eased and airlines return to the airport and offer passengers more travel options". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More