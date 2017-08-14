Capacity entitlements between India and Dubai, Oman and Qatar up six, nine and 12 fold since 2003

India's Ministry of Finance, in the Economic Survey 2016/2017 Volume II, stated (11-Aug-2017) capacity entitlements (seats per week each direction) between Dubai and India have increased six fold during 2003 and 2017. The same for Oman and Qatar have increased 9 and 12 fold respectively. The survey notes: "While capacity entitlements are reciprocal in nature, the benefit of such increases in capacity entitlements have accrued more to the foreign partner vis a vis India. This is because India's utilization of these rights is lower than the foreign counterparts". The Survey concludes: "Thus, large increase in capacity entitlements under Air Service Agreements; the resultant use of the 6th freedom of the air by Gulf and South east Asian airlines; and underutilization of India's own entitlements are responsible for India's lower share in international traffic to a large extent".