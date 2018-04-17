CAPA: US-Asia market grew 46% between 2008 and 2018, dominated by US airlines

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (16-Apr-2018) the US-Asia market grew 46% between 2008 and 2018, with the US-China market leading the growth. Mr Harbison noted the US-South Korea market also grew over the last decade while the US-Japan market showed a decrease. He said the growth in the US-Asia market was primarily dominated by US airlines.