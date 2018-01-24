CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (24-Jan-2018) GE Aviation country head India Vikram Rai, Rolls-Royce senior VP Asia Pacific Ewen McDonald and Skyscanner senior director strategic partnerships Hugh Aitken are confirmed as new speaker additions for the CAPA India Aviation Summit in Mumbai from 30-Jan-2018 to 01-Feb-2018. Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Chairman S. Machendranathan, Macquarie Bank MD Peter Farthing, NATS head of customer solutions Andrew Taylor and SpiceJet senior VP and head of customer experience Kamal Hingorani are confirmed as speakers for the India Airport & Airspace Summit.
24-Jan-2018 5:55 PM
CAPA updates speaker lineup for CAPA India Aviation Summit
