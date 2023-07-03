CAPA: Turkish Airlines to await new 777 or A350 widebodies for launch of nonstop Australia service
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Turkish Airlines: Australia to join its network, first via stopover, then nonstop', stated (26-Jun-2023) chairman Ahmet Bolat suggested nonstop Australia services would await new Boeing 777 or A350 aircraft, likely Boeing 777X or A350-1000 aircraft. The carrier's fleet includes A330-200, A330-300, A350-900, 777-300ER and 787-9 widebodies. Nonstop Australia flights from Istanbul are within the range of the A350-900 and could be reached with the 787-9 in the reduced seat configurations used by some airlines. Both of the aircraft used by Qantas and Singapore Airlines on their very long routes are in Turkish Airlines' existing fleet. However, Turkish Airlines uses higher seat densities, with 300 seats on its 787-9s and 325 seats on its A350-900s. [more - CAPA Analysis]