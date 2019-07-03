CAPA: There is still 'much to be done' if rail is to replace air travel in Europe

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Europe's rail system often complementary to air - not the alternative', stated (02-Jul-2019) while there is much current European political debate over the need to replace domestic air with rail, there is still much to be done to ensure that infrastructure is in place to justify it. While France's TGV system is comprehensive, there are areas on an east-west axis which are still not well served by rail and air travel remains at a high level. [more - CAPA Analysis]