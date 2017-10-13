Loading
CAPA: 'super connectors' in Middle East and Turkey are 'losing steam' after earlier transformation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE Global Summit, stated (12-Oct-2017) "super connectors" in the Middle East and Turkey are "losing steam", after "transforming aviation" over the last 20 years. Mr Harbison stated an average growth estimate of 13% p/a over the last 10 years slowed to just 0.5% in 2017. Mr Harbison said seat growth at Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines increased 159%, 210%, 253% and 241% respectively, over the past decade, slowing to 2.8%, -3.6%, 0.8% and 1.8% in 2017. He also pointed to investment strategies of the carriers. Emirates grew organically since its inception, while Etihad formed partnerships that "in a lot of ways didn't work" and is cutting back on expansion as a result. Mr Harbsion said Qatar Airways is a "victim of some unfortunate circumstances", but still "pretty resilient" with investments in IAG and LATAM. Turkish Airlines is also cutting back on expansion due to "troubles at home".

