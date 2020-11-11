CAPA: Strong hope for resumption of air movements around Australia end of 2020

CAPA - Centre for Aviation MD Derek Sadubin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2020, stated (11-Nov-2020) although Australia's aviation market has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, there is some strong hope that there will be a resumption of air movements around the Australian domestic market before Christmas. Mr Sadubin noted: "We had a second wave In Melbourne, it was brought under control after a 15 week lockdown and this paved the way for a resumption of aviation activity, at least domestically".