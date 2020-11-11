Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Nov-2020 3:01 PM

CAPA: Strong hope for resumption of air movements around Australia end of 2020

CAPA - Centre for Aviation MD Derek Sadubin, speaking at CAPA Live November 2020, stated (11-Nov-2020) although Australia's aviation market has been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, there is some strong hope that there will be a resumption of air movements around the Australian domestic market before Christmas. Mr Sadubin noted: "We had a second wave In Melbourne, it was brought under control after a 15 week lockdown and this paved the way for a resumption of aviation activity, at least domestically".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More