CAPA: Space based ADS-B systems have potential to be appropriated for applications by third parties

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'ADS-B implementation deadlines at risk: Space based ATM', stated (14-Aug-2018) space based ADS-B could also be used as a contingency to ground infrastructure, or as a supplementary and independent stream of data. However, in remote locations without traditional ground based, space based aircraft tracking has the potential for an arguably even greater scope of impact. Many nations and regions will have the opportunity to leapfrog the requirement for conventional ground based infrastructure. This means space based technologies could be the driver of a revolution not only in air traffic management, but for aviation by enabling airlines to launch new routes and services. Untapped still are the eventual third party technologies to be created on space based tracking platforms, which could use either platform as a piggy-back for innovation or as an improvement to an existing product. [more - CAPA Analysis]