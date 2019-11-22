CAPA: South Korea and Japan disputes dent demand

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Korea-Japan aviation market: national disputes dent demand', stated (21-Nov-2019) the South Korea-Japan aviation market is one of the most important in the region, particularly for airlines based in South Korea. So the dramatic drop in demand on routes between the two countries in recent months is quite a significant development in Asia-Pacific market dynamics, with major repercussions for several airlines. Combined with the intense competition among Korean airlines, this has driven most into the red. [more - CAPA Analysis]