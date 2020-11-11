11-Nov-2020 8:14 PM
CAPA: Smaller airlines & flexibility will be key as competition grows in South Africa
CAPA - Centre for Aviation EMEA content editor Richard Maslen, speaking at CAPA Live November 2020, stated (11-Nov-2020) South Africa's aviation market will become increasingly challenging in the absence of South African Airways and Comair (South Africa) as other operators "opportunistically address market gaps". Smaller airlines have an opportunity to provide key network links, as seen with the southern African interline agreements Airlink has secured with Qatar Airways and Emirates Airline. With the arrival of Lift Airline in Dec-2020, a private start-up targeting a unique position with flexibility at its core, Mr Maslen said the market will be increasingly busy and "regaining market share will be difficult".