26-Feb-2018 10:24 AM

CAPA: Shanghai Pudong Airport could overtake HKIA in 2018 or 2019

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Shanghai Pudong Airport's passenger traffic poised to overtake Hong Kong International Airport', stated (21-Feb-2018) Hong Kong International Airport's (HKIA) accumulated passenger throughput was 65% larger than Shanghai Pudong International Airport's in 2008 but just 4% larger in 2017, representing a difference of 2.9 million passengers. HKIA recorded a 3% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in 2017 while Pudong saw a 6% increase. If the two airports record similar growth rates in 2018 the difference in passenger traffic will decrease to approximately one million passengers, and if there is a slight change in growth rates Pudong could exceed HKIA in 2018 or 2019. Pudong has a larger passenger market than HKIA and the combined passenger throughput of Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport exceeded HKIA's by 5% in 2008 and 54% in 2017. [more - CAPA Analysis]

