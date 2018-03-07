7-Mar-2018 4:06 PM
CAPA: Seoul Incheon Airport should consider LCCT
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Seoul Incheon airport: terminal was maxed but terminal two open; an LCC terminal is needed', stated (06-Mar-2018) LCCs accounted for 31% of Seoul Incheon International Airport aircraft movements in Feb-2018 and South Korea LCCs JEJU air, Jin Air, Eastar Jet, T'way Air and Air Seoul represented Incheon's third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth largest airlines by movements, respectively. Given this, Incheon should consider developing a dedicated terminal for South Korea's flourishing LCC sector. [more - CAPA Analysis]