CAPA: Passenger numbers expected to drop by 60% overall in 2020

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (02-Sep-2020) "This situation is unprecedented, meaning there is no precedent. In perspective, when people talk about the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the worst year of traffic growth after the GFC in 2009 saw a reduction of 0.4% in passenger numbers globally. This year, even after a fairly decent first two months, we'll see a 60% drop in passenger numbers".