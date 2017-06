CAPA outlines new speakers for CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit 2017

CAPA - Centre for Aviation confirmed (Jun-2017) Accor Asia Pacific chairman and COO Michael Issenberg, American Express Global Business Travel vice president of global service delivery APAC Sean Douglas, Catch Group CEO Nati Harpaz, International SOS regional medical director Australasia Dr Andrew Ebringer, International SOS partnerships director Australasia Bjorn Shakespeare, Oxford Economics head of Asia Pacific macro consulting Sarah Hunter, Travelport global head of product & marketing - air commerce Ian Heywood and Travelport senior commercial director North Asia & Pacific Chris Ramm as new speakers at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit 2017 from 01-Aug-2017 to 02-Aug-2017.