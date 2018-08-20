CAPA notes little in the way of new airport opportunities in Australasia

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a research publication entitled: 'Airport Finance & Privatisation Review 2018' stated (Aug-2018) in Southeast Asia, some western hemisphere investors remain disinclined to leave their comfort zone and participate in purchases and concessions, which tend to be made by local companies, for example in the Philippines. There are a few exceptions, such as Groupe ADP's interest in airports of Vietnam, but that fell through over various disagreements. Moreover, transactions can drag on for years, such as the concessions on regional airports in the Philippines, and even now there is uncertainty as to whether or not they will go ahead. There is little in the way of new opportunities in Australasia, despite the go-ahead given to the Western Sydney Airport, a public sector project. [more - CAPA research publication]