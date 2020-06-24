Become a CAPA Member
24-Jun-2020 12:22 PM

CAPA: New Zealand domestic airline capacity to recover to almost 80% of prior levels by end of 2020

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'CAPA: 80% recovery in domestic New Zealand airline capacity by end-2020', stated (17-Jun-2020) New Zealand, the world's 30th largest domestic aviation market globally before the coronavirus crisis, is expected to recover to just under 80% of its prior capacity levels by the end of 2020, according to a new CAPA projection. Domestic seat numbers are expected to reach close to 40% of 2019 levels this month as national restrictions are eased (under Alert Level 1), and then to rise gradually to approximately 60% of 2019 levels by early October. [more - CAPA Analysis]

