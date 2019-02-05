Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Feb-2019 11:54 AM

CAPA: Lufthansa Group retains leadership in European airline group 2018 rankings

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Europe airline groups 2018 ranking: Lufthansa Group still at the top', stated (04-Feb-2019) Lufthansa Group remained ahead of Ryanair as Europe's leading airline group by passengers in 2018, followed by IAG, Air France-KLM, easyJet, Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot. Fastest growing in the top 20 was Jet2.com, which entered at number 19, pushing Air Europa into 20th and Flybe out of the top 20. [more - CAPA Analysis]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More