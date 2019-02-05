5-Feb-2019 11:54 AM
CAPA: Lufthansa Group retains leadership in European airline group 2018 rankings
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Europe airline groups 2018 ranking: Lufthansa Group still at the top', stated (04-Feb-2019) Lufthansa Group remained ahead of Ryanair as Europe's leading airline group by passengers in 2018, followed by IAG, Air France-KLM, easyJet, Turkish Airlines and Aeroflot. Fastest growing in the top 20 was Jet2.com, which entered at number 19, pushing Air Europa into 20th and Flybe out of the top 20. [more - CAPA Analysis]