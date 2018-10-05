CAPA: Low cost long haul an inevitable fixture in modern aviation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Low Cost Long Haul Summit, said (04-Oct-2018) the low cost long haul (LCLH) model is "an inevitable fixture in modern aviation". Lower fuel prices and new aircraft types have provided a tailwind for LCLH expansion and the segment's global market share increased from 2.8% to 5.9% in five years. Mr Harbison said the most resilient LCLH model is likely to be the full service airline group subsidiary, provided such carriers get important factors right, including relationships with unions, company culture, the group relationship, equipment and routes.