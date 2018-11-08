Become a CAPA Member
8-Nov-2018

CAPA: LCCs to dominate Asia Pacific, changing the way we fly and they way they fly

CAPA – Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, commented (08-Nov-2018) on aviation trends in the Asia Pacific region, stating: "With 80% [of regional aircraft orders] coming from LCCs, that says a lot about where the market is going… LCCs will move to centre stage; the dominance of those airlines will change the way we fly, and the way they fly by hybridisation and connecting to long haul".

