CAPA: LCC passengers in Paris airport system grow 53.4% from 2012 to 2017

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Air France slips as LCCs intensify - now long haul challenges', stated (08-May-2018) LCC passenger numbers in the Paris airport system grew 53.4% from 2012 to 2017, accounting for 8.6 million of the additional 12.5 million passengers. In 2012 LCCs accounted for 17.3% of Paris passenger numbers (13.7% at the two Groupe ADP airports). In 2017 this share rose to 23.4% (20.6% for ADP). [more - CAPA Analysis]

