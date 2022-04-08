Become a CAPA Member
CAPA: Jet fuel prices have disconnected from oil prices

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "High fuel costs are very much an unwelcome development", adding: "even more concerning than the spike in oil prices is the way jet fuel prices have disconnected from oil prices". Mr Harbison said at USD160+, low cost operations have been "severely challenged" by fuel prices, stating: "How does an industry that strives to make USD30 billion in profits absorb an extra USD50 billion on fuel, assuming prices stay up".

