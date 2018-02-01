CAPA India/Expedia launch 'The inflection point for India outbound travel' report

CAPA India and Expedia launched (31-Jan-2018) a report at the CAPA India Aviation Summit, entitled 'The inflection point for India outbound travel'. The report throws light on Indian consumers' leisure travel habits and the findings suggest that there is a huge potential in this segment as India contributes to only 4.8 million leisure outbound trips. The findings also reveal the top outbound destinations for Indian weddings and explain what factors lead Indians to choose and plan their trip. CAPA director South Asia Binit Somaia stated: "Our research indicates that there is significant and rapidly rising interest in overseas holidays from India. And that the market is far more diverse - and includes sophisticated segments with an ability and willingness to spend - than most destinations realise. Similarly, there will be large numbers of first time travellers entering the international holiday market every year. India comprises multiple and varied markets. This points to the need for airlines, tourism boards and travel companies to invest much more in understanding the Indian travel landscape, and to pursue a more segmented approach to product development and marketing in order to grow volumes". [more - original PR]

