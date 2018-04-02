CAPA India notes challenging timelines on Air India privatisation

CAPA India commented (02-Apr-2018) on the issuance of the Expression of Interest (EoI) document for the privatisation of Air India, noting that the key terms are largely aligned to investor expectations, which should result in significant interest in the divestment opportunity. CAPA India said it would have preferred to see the government exit completely and transfer 100% to the new private owner. Instead it has decided to retain 24%, which may raise some concerns about the prospect for government interference in management decision. However, the EoI document does state that the government intends to divest this residual shareholding in time, enabling it to take advantage of value created by the new management. CAPA India also noted that the amount of non-aircraft related debt that will be transferred to the new owner is also higher than expected. But overall, there are no apparent deal-breakers in the EoI. However, the timelines for selecting the winning bidder by Sep-2018 and completing legal transfer of ownership by Dec-2018 may be challenging.