CAPA India: Jet Airways exit may help attract bidder interest for Air India divestment

CAPA India, in its Quarterly Market Insights report for Apr-2019 to Jun-2019, stated (Jun-2019) "Air India could break-even at a nett level for the first time in over a decade [in FY2020], delivering a positive foundation for privatisation". The "improved competitive dynamics resulting from" Jet Airways' suspension of operations in Apr-2019 may help attract bidder interest for a new attempt to privatise Air India, particularly if the recently elected Indian Government "pursues 100% divestment, moves all working capital debt into an SPV, and permits bidders greater flexibility with labour rationalisation".