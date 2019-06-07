CAPA India: IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir poised for record profitability in FY2020 following Jet exit

CAPA India, in its Quarterly Market Insights report for Apr-2019 to Jun-2019, stated (Jun-2019) following Jet Airways' suspension of operations in Apr-2019, India's three largest LCCs, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir, "are each expected to report record profitability in FY2020". CAPA India noted: "IndiGo alone could be on track to report a profit of USD400-500 million" for the fiscal year. AirAsia India and Vistara "could be close to break-even for the first time since they launched". The combined fleet of India's LCCs is expected to exceed 500 aircraft by the end of 2019.