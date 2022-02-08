CAPA: Glaring gaps in Spain's long haul network
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Iberia's president Sanchez-Prieto: Madrid's Barajas Airport could be "left behind"', stated Spain's regional authorities have been prompted to seek out new markets, after visits from some key European countries have dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those markets is Latin America, which is well served already by Iberia and by Air Europa. Air Europa is the subject of a takeover bid by IAG, which is already the parent company of Iberia, meaning the already established capacity between Spain and Latin America could grow further. There are however, glaring gaps in Spain's long haul route network, especially to and from Asia Pacific, prompting Iberia's president to warn that the country's critical hub airport, Madrid's Barajas, will be "left behind" without a strong operator capable of developing it. IAG's acquisition of Air Europa is currently on hold, with there being a possibility the Spanish government could step in. If the acquisition went ahead, a trio of British Airways, Iberia and Air Europa, would have much to do to fill the gaps quickly and efficiently, and it isn't clear either how they could do it with cannibalising each other's 'patch'. [more - CAPA Analysis]