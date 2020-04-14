CAPA: Fraport intl segment performance considerably more positive than domestic performance

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID-19 and airport finances: positive results quickly become history', stated (14-Apr-2020) a downturn in activity at various times during 2019 for Fraport, and especially in the early months of 2019, caused by airline strikes in Germany, had an adverse effect on the company's finances. It is notable that the performance from the international segment was considerably more positive than from the domestic one. Fraport EBITDA increased 4.5% year-on-year to EUR1180.3 million in FY2019. [more - CAPA Analysis]