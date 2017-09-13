CAPA: 'For China, USA is not an attractive transit point into Latin America'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) that while the market between Latin American and China is currently relatively small, any growth will be limited by connectivity options. "All current direct flights between China and destinations in Central and South America and the Caribbean operate via points in Canada and Europe. There are no flights via the USA due to visa requirements, even for short transits. For China, USA is not an attractive transit point into Latin America", he said.