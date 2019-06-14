Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Jun-2019 8:16 AM

CAPA Fleet Database: Japan Airlines takes delivery of first A350

CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (13-Jun-2019) Japan Airlines (JAL) received its first A350-900 aircraft (JA01XJ, MSN 321) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. JAL ordered 31 A350 aircraft, comprising 18 A350-900s and 13 A350-1000s. JAL will initially operate the A350-900 on high frequency domestic routes, while the larger A350-1000 will operate on the carrier's long haul international network. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More