CAPA Fleet Database: Japan Airlines takes delivery of first A350

CAPA – Centre for Aviation stated (13-Jun-2019) Japan Airlines (JAL) received its first A350-900 aircraft (JA01XJ, MSN 321) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. JAL ordered 31 A350 aircraft, comprising 18 A350-900s and 13 A350-1000s. JAL will initially operate the A350-900 on high frequency domestic routes, while the larger A350-1000 will operate on the carrier's long haul international network. [more - original PR]