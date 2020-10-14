14-Oct-2020 6:24 PM
CAPA: Finding a uniform formula to restore confidence is key but still remains elusive
CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA Live October 2020, stated (14-Oct-2020) "Consumer confidence will be a key part of recovery, if consumers don't come back then obviously there is no industry". Mr Harbison added: "Finding a uniform formula is key but still remains elusive, airlines are pushing hard to get some sort of medical and comfort reassurance to customers".