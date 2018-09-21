CAPA executive chairman comments on Etihad-Emirates merger reports, believes no merit in the claims

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison commented (21-Sep-2018) on the recent media reports that claim Etihad Airways and Emirates are engaging in preliminary talks over a potential takeover. Mr Harbison believes there is no merit in the reports, pointing out Etihad's takeover by Emirates would be a "remarkably complex transaction" given the various ownership, "very complex" political and financial issues that would have to be overcome. Each airline operates under fundamental "cluster" strategies, feeding airline activity into their hubs at Abu Dhabi and Dubai in line with the tourism goals of their respective cities. Mr Harbison also referred to the complexity of Emirates' network structure, saying: "You just have to look at how complex Emirates' network structure is to see how hard combining the two would be". Should a merger ever take place, Mr Harbison said the carriers' respective fleets and orders are "roughly compatible", although remarking Etihad has its own narrowbody fleet and Emirates has just begun working with flydubai. He also noted Abu Dhabi International Airport is "less than an hour" via car to the new Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum Airport), which could allow a "long term combination" similar to the links between some airport terminals in Europe. With Etihad "floundering" for options going forward however, Mr Harbison said: "As time passes and Etihad fails to find a solution, the pressure mounts".