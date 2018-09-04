Become a CAPA Member
Loading
4-Sep-2018 10:41 AM

CAPA executive chairman: Carriers must be 'sensitive to passenger needs' for successful ULH ops

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, commenting on Qantas' 'Project Sunrise' ultra long haul (ULH) initiative, stated (03-Sep-2018) carriers must be "sensitive to passenger needs" to be successful in ULH operations. Citing potential Sydney-New York service as an example, Mr Harbison noted the difference will come down to price and personal preference in seating and travel duration between high yield business passengers and leisure passengers. "Qantas seems to have got it more or less right with Perth-London in that respect but will need more for the longer journeys", Mr Harbison concluded. [more - Blue Swan analysis]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More