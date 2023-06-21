CAPA, Envest and FCM Consulting launch new sustainability service for FCM clients

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Envest Global and FCM Consulting launched (20-Jun-2023) a service to help FCM's clients address their environmental aims when planning business travel. The service combines insights from the CAPA-Envest Airline Sustainability Benchmarking Report with FCM's methodology and goes beyond the single CO2e metric typically used for sustainability calculations. FCM clients will be able to leverage more sustainability performance indicators for their air travel strategy without impacting the quality and consistency of their carbon reporting for established initiatives such as Science Based Targets milestones. FCM is the only global travel management company to currently have access to the CAPA-Envest data, which provides comparable rankings of airlines incorporating more than 10 sustainability parameters. FCM Consulting sustainability lead Glenn Thorsen commented: "It is critical to be able to access independently evaluated industry data pulled from credible, audited reports. Being able to tap into a global airline sustainability rating system is invaluable and will form the cornerstone of an already robust service offering that supports our clients on their sustainability journeys". [more - original PR] [more - CAPA-Envest Airline Sustainability Benchmarking Report]