CAPA director South Asia outlines keys to unlocking international travel in India

CAPA - Centre for Aviation director South Asia Binit Somaia, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) India has the potential to achieve 14 million leisure departures and 20 million leisure arrivals by 2025. Long haul low cost stimulation could add another two million departures and growth could be sustained for decades. The keys to unlocking international travel in India are:

As a value driven market, LCCs are likely to play a key role;

Provide more nonstop connectivity: Services via intermediate destinations are a deterrent;

Increase capacity: Bilateral agreements are a constraint;

Liberalise visa requirements: This is improving but few destinations allow Indians to travel visa free;

Enhance customer segmentation and marketing: There is a tendency to view India as a single market and ignore differences between cities and regions;

Aircraft technology and business models: New narrowbody aircraft could have a huge impact, particularly for leisure destinations and especially in Southeast Asia. Low cost long haul operations are likely to strongly stimulate outbound travel.