CAPA director South Asia details India's outbound leisure market

CAPA - Centre for Aviation director South Asia Binit Somaia, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) India's outbound leisure market is poorly understood and outlined the following features of the market:
- India's international market reached 60 million passengers in FY2017, making it the world's 17th largest. Indian carriers accounted for 38% of the market and LCCs accounted for 23%. LCCs are expected to grow significantly over the coming years as Indian LCCs focus more on international. Most traffic was to the Gulf and Southeast Asia, while long haul operations accounted for 34% of the total and were dominated by sixth freedom carriers, which made up 75%;
- The leisure share of the Indian outbound market is much lower than the global average, with about 30% pure leisure (global: 53%), 26% business (global: 13%) and 44% VFR and other (global: 34%). There is a growing trend towards combining business and leisure travel;
- Only 0.3% of India's population holiday overseas in a given year and there are about four million unique leisure travellers. An estimated 80 million people live in households that can afford international travel and the segment is growing at 18% p/a;
- The top 10 destinations for Indian travellers are Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the US, Thailand, Kuwait, Singapore, China, Malaysia and France. The top destinations for leisure only are Dubai, Thailand, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Indonesia, the US and Switzerland. Popular culture, including TV and films, is having a greater influence on creating awareness of destinations;
- The 'millennial' and 'baby boomer' generations are travelling more. India is home to the world's largest young demographic, who are more adventurous and just as likely to travel with friends or alone as with family. Solo travel is a key emerging trend. Older travellers seek safe destinations, prefer group travel and their choice of destination and airline can be influenced by food and language;
- Indian outbound travel is seasonal, based on school holidays and the end of year festival period. Long haul travel is more seasonal than short haul.