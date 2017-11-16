Loading
16-Nov-2017 3:42 PM

CAPA: Delta retains dominant position at Atlanta while foreign airlines have little representation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: "Atlanta's airport belies the city's relatively low ranking on the global economic scale", stated (13-Nov-2017) Delta Air Lines retains a dominant position at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, accounting for 78% of all seat capacity, as of the week commencing 06-Nov-2017. CAPA also noted that foreign airlines have little representation at the airport, with less than 20% of international seats. [more - CAPA Analysis]

